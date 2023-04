The tulips attract the attention of every visitor to Manesht area in the spring. This is while the habitat of the rare species is quickly shrinking and it is at risk of extinction.

The best time of the year to spot inverted tulips in the mountainous areas of Ilam is between March and early May.

The tulips are largely red and the heads are in the direction of the ground. But the color can range from yellow to red based on the species.

Each branch normally has 3 to 6 flowers.