Intra-Afghan Talks Only Way to Achieve Lasting Peace in Afghanistan: Zarif

The Iranian foreign says intra-Afghan dialogue is the only way to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Mohmmad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a speech at the 9th ministerial meeting of Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

He said Iran is making every effort to bring about regional convergence and help bring Afghanistan into regional engagement.

He invited the UN to facilitate intra-Afghan negotiations, stressing that any peace agreement in the country should guarantee Afghan people’s right to self-determination.

Zarif touched upon Afghanistan’s railway network getting linked to that of Iran in 2020, describing the development as a major step towards the construction of a regional-international rail network.

He recalled Iran’s efforts to meet Afghanistan’s needs in its fight against COVID-19, and added Iran will press ahead with its attempts in that regard.

He invited all countries to work together in the campaign against the coronavirus.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he highlighted Afghan people’s invaluable accomplishments in getting the rule of law to take hold, especially the drawing up of the constitution.

Zarif said it is necessary that regional countries work towards facilitating intra-Afghan peace talks.

He denounced as “unconstructive” politically-motivated solutions imposed by some foreign players from beyond the region.

The top diplomat stressed that intra-Afghan talks are the only way to establish lasting stability, saying Iran will move forward with its attempts to facilitate the talks.