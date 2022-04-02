Saturday, April 2, 2022
In-person education to resume in ìran following Covid retreat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's Ministry of Education has said the presence of students in classrooms is not optional and all schools are obliged to resume in-person teaching on Farvardin 14th (April 3rd).

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education said inspectors of the ministry will visit schools in Tehran and other cities across Iran.

He noted that any school that commits negligence in reopening will be dealt with according to rules and regulations.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Education also said in-person teaching is not optional and is mandatory and students who fail to attend the classes will be deemed absent.

Schools across Iran  were shut down and offered online teaching during the Covid pandemic. With the pandemic in retreat, officials have decided to reopen schools and universities.

