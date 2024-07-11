Over half a million students compete to enter universities in Iran

512,610 applicants sat for tests in four categories of humanities, mathematics, art, and foreign languages on the first day of the exam.

The exam for science and experimental studies will be held on Friday.

The national university entrance exam, better known as Konkour in Iran, is a highly competitive test that applicants need to pass in order to gain admission to higher education institutions in Iran.

A total of 1,152,518 Iranian applicants have registered to take the exam that could see them enrolled at universities for the upcoming academic year.

Iranian students apply for the test after they finish high school at the end of their 12-year education. So, applicants are about 18 when they normally finish secondary education.

In this year’s exam, an 81-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were the oldest applicants. The youngest one was a 13-year-old girl.