Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEducation

Over half a million students compete to enter universities in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Konkour in Iran

Over 500,000 students took tests on the first day of the university admission exam on Thursday to enter universities across the country, with some fields like medicine in high demand.

512,610 applicants sat for tests in four categories of humanities, mathematics, art, and foreign languages on the first day of the exam.

The exam for science and experimental studies will be held on Friday.

The national university entrance exam, better known as Konkour in Iran, is a highly competitive test that applicants need to pass in order to gain admission to higher education institutions in Iran.

A total of 1,152,518 Iranian applicants have registered to take the exam that could see them enrolled at universities for the upcoming academic year.

Iranian students apply for the test after they finish high school at the end of their 12-year education. So, applicants are about 18 when they normally finish secondary education.

In this year’s exam, an 81-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were the oldest applicants. The youngest one was a 13-year-old girl.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks