Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad hoists black flag for Muharram

The flag-changing ceremony was held on Saturday evening, on the eve of the start of Muharram, the first month on the lunar calendar.

Pilgrims attended the ceremonies held in holy shrines on the first night of Muharram to show their devotion and respect.

Imam Hussein and 72 of his companions were martyred over 1400 years ago on 10th of Muharram on the plains of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in a battle against the much larger army of the tyrant of the time Yazid I, the Umayyad ruler.

More in the pictures: