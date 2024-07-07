Sunday, July 7, 2024
Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad hoists black flag for Muharram

By IFP Editorial Staff

The green flag atop the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad has been replaced with a black flag on the occasion of mourning for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the Prophet’s grandson.

The flag-changing ceremony was held on Saturday evening, on the eve of the start of Muharram, the first month on the lunar calendar.

Pilgrims attended the ceremonies held in holy shrines on the first night of Muharram to show their devotion and respect.

Imam Hussein and 72 of his companions were martyred over 1400 years ago on 10th of Muharram on the plains of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in a battle against the much larger army of the tyrant of the time Yazid I, the Umayyad ruler.

More in the pictures:

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

