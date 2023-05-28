Health minister: 1.2 million foreign patients received treatment in Iran last year

Dr. Einollahi said the remarkable progress in Iran’s health sector has been one of the main achievements of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and that the Islamic Republic is one of the leading states in the healthcare sector not just in the region but the entire world.

He said most of the foreign nationals who received healthcare services in Iran were from countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Turkmenistan, Lebanon and Tajikistan.

The minister said gynecology, eye surgery, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular diseases, urology, general surgery, and cancers were the fields that attracted the most health tourists to the country.

Einollahi praised the expertise of Iranian doctors and healthcare workers, saying health tourists choose Iran due to a variety of reasons ranging from low-cost and high-quality treatment to the use of modern medical technologies and methods, among other things.

He said Iran ranked first in the field of science in West Asia last year, adding that the country ranks15th in the world.