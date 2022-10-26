Head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration resigns after Raisi rebuke

Darayi submitted his resignation on Wednesday, hours after President Raisi said relevant authorities should have prepared for potential shortages of medicine.

“An individual who is responsible for people’s health and lives should have predicted potential shortages,” Raisi said, without mentioning names.

“If managers have committed violations, they should certainly be removed.”

Iran’s Minister of Health Dr. Bahram Einollahi accepted Darayi’s resignation and appointed Dr. Mahmoud Biglar as the caretaker head of the FDAI.