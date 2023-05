Spring-time chai is different than summer-time and fall-time tea in that it tastes more acerbic, but just as delicious. It also takes longer to brew, which explains its stronger taste.

There are 25,000 hectares of tea farms in Iran’s littoral Gilan and Mazandaran Provinces, where 55,000 households earn a living by farming tea.

Also, 90 percent of Iran’s tea is produced in Gilan.

Here is a selection of photos of tea farmers at work in the heavenly spring weather.