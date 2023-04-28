Harvest of roses in north-central Iran

The province of Qom, with 380 hectares of farms, has been one of the major centers for cultivation of roses.
This year, it is expected that the crops will exceed the 700-ton mark.
Every spring, harvest of pink roses begins in May and goes until the end of the season in Iran’s north-central and central regions.
