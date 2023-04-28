Friday, April 28, 2023
Harvest of roses in north-central Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Every spring, harvest of pink roses begins in May and goes until the end of the season in Iran’s north-central and central regions.

The province of Qom, with 380 hectares of farms, has been one of the major centers for cultivation of roses.

This year, it is expected that the crops will exceed the 700-ton mark.

More in pictures:

