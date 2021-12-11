“Good news on the way about neutralization of sanctions”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says some good news is on the way regarding neutralizing anti-Iran sanctions.

Khatibzadeh said simultaneously with the talks in Vienna, a meeting of Iranian ambassadors is being held in the Iranian capital so that in parallel with the lifting of sanctions that are taking place in Vienna, we can neutralize sanctions in Tehran.

He referred to the 13th Iranian government’s policy of good neighborliness, saying in this policy establishing lasting economic ties plays a key role. Khatibzadeh added that Iran took a long stride by joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and that the president’s presence at the ECO Summit complemented another aspect of regional cooperation.

He said “our colleagues at the Foreign Ministry have been directed to pursue the priorities of establishing lasting economic ties with neighbors.” Khatibzadeh added one of the most important priorities is to use the transit advantages of the Islamic Republic, the access of Iranian producers to the markets of neighboring countries, and the creation of stable communication infrastructures in some border areas.

Khatibzadeh said Iran’s Foreign Ministry has launched a 20-year roadmap for relations with neighboring countries similar to the 25-year one with China.