‘Gentlemen’ Urging Talks with Iran Same Terrorists Who Killed Soleimani: Iran Leader

The Leader made the remarks on Friday in an address to a huge crowd of worshippers in his first Friday prayers sermon since 2012.

The European powers’ calls for negotiation with Iran are full of deceit, the Leader said.

The “gentlemen” sitting at the negotiating table are the very terrorists of Baghdad Airport (who assassinated General Soleimani).

“Their hands of steel are hidden under velvet gloves. They can’t be trusted,” he added.

He blasted the recent move by the UK, France, and Germany to threaten Iran with taking the JCPOA issue to the UN Security Council, and said the E3 are the ones who helped Saddam as much as they could during the Iraqi war on Iran.

Germany provided him with chemicals, the French government provided Iraq with choppers used to hit Iran’s oil tankers, and the UK government did its best to help Iran’s enemies and Saddam, the Leader noted.

“This is their background. We should look at them this way,” he said.

“I told you after the US withdrawal that the E3 are just paying lip service, and telling lies. I said I don’t trust them. Now you see they’re just pawns of the US. They’re trying to bring Iran to its knees, while even the US, which is their master, failed to do so.”

What follows is a summary of the Leader’s comments:

Past two weeks were exceptional, including bitter and sweet incidents and developments that teach lessons to Iranian nation.

It was a Day of God (Youm Allah) when huge crowds attended funerals for Gen. Soleimani in Iran, Iraq and other countries. The day when Iran missiles hit the US base was also a Day of God. These days were turning points in history. They weren’t normal days.

That Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows hand of God. So this is a Day of God. These days will pass, but their impacts will remain on people’s lives. They have everlasting impacts.

It was God’s hand of power involved in the recent developments (huge crowds attending Soleimani funerals and IRGC’s attacks on US base). What other power could gather together such a huge crowd of people? The turnout was pledge of allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s path

Zionist media empire across the world, along with US president and state sec, kept calling Soleimani a terrorist, but the developments unfolded in the opposite way. People in many countries commemorated him, and set fire to hegemonic powers’ flags. It’s hand of God

Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom disgraced the notorious US administration. They assassinated strongest commander of fight against terrorism in region. Which other commander could do what he did?

US assassinated Gen. Soleimani in a cowardly way like a thief, which is a characteristic of Zionist regime. Americans have killed many people, but they didn’t confess in previous case. In Gen.

Soleimani’s case, however, they admitted they’re terrorists.

IRGC’s strong reaction was a heavy blow to the US. It was an important military response, but even more important than that was the blow to the US’ face as a superpower

US has been receiving blows by the strong Resistance in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc. But the recent blow was the strongest one, a disgrace to the US, which they can never forget

US will never be able to restore the reputation it lost after IRGC’s missile attacks on its military base in Iraq

IRGC Quds Force is a humanitarian institution with clear humane motivations. They’re warriors without borders. They appear wherever it is needed. They maintain dignity of the oppressed. We should look at Quds Force this way.

Our country owes part of its security to efforts of IRGC Quds Force beyond borders, which have kept insecurity away from Iran. Yes, they are helping Palestine and others, but that finally contributes to Iran’s security.

ISIS was created not just for Iraq, but to disrupt Iran’s security. They’re stopped thanks to Quds Force efforts. Those [in Iran] who chanted ‘Not Gaza, Not Lebanon, Only Iran’ weren’t the ones who sacrificed their lives for their country. It was Soleimani who did so

Millions of people who poured into streets in various Iranian cities to attend Soleimani’s funeral were from all ethnic groups. They’re all against US hegemony, and support Islamic Establishment. Iran nation showed it loves symbols of resistance. It’s against submission

Those who try to portrait a different image of Iran nation to world are not telling truth. Iran nation is pro-resistance. The US clowns who claim to be standing by Iranian nation, must see the millions of people who pour into streets [in support for Establishment]

US spokespeople who claim to be standing by Iran nation are lying. Even if you’re standing by them, you’re waiting to stab them with your daggers. You have failed to do any damn thing, and will fail to do so in the future

People’s cry for revenge was the fuel for missiles that pounded the US bases

(People chanting amid Iran Leader’s sermon: No compromise, no submission, only fight against US)

Some are trying to raise other issues to consign Gen. Soleimani’s issue into oblivion. One of them is the tragic Ukraine Plane Crash. It was very bitter and heartbreaking. No doubt. But some tried to portray it in a way that the killing of Soleimani is forgotten

Those who focused on downing of Ukraine plane to consign killing of Soleimani into oblivion don’t consider national interests. They know nothing about national interests. They say what the enemies want.

As much as we were saddened by tragic Ukraine plane crash, the enemies became happy as they thought they’ve found a pretext to question IRGC and Islamic Establishment.

People will never forget the US assassination of Gen. Soleimani and IRGC’s destruction of the US bases. The memories will remain alive forever

Hereby I once again express sympathy with the survivors of Ukraine plane crash, and thank the parents and bereaved families for standing against enemy’s plot despite the tragedy. Mother of a victim wrote to me and said we’re standing by Islamic Republic.

Now that we know who they (Westerners) are, the solution is that Iranian nation is strengthened. We should strive to get stronger. We’re not afraid of negotiation (not with US, but with others). We have power, and will negotiate with power.

Iran is powerful, but not just in military sphere. We should also strengthen our economy. We should make hard efforts to reach a point where enemies would not even dare to threaten Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei recites a verse from Holy Quran that advises the believers to remain patient as the good days are coming.

There are ambiguities regarding Ukraine Plane Crash. We thank IRGC commanders who explained to nation the reasons. But efforts must be made to prevent recurrence of such tragic incidents. I once again sympathize with survivors

People’s turnout in upcoming parliamentary elections will insure the country and frustrate enemies. They’re hatching all the plots they can to discourage people. Nation! Be careful not to be deceived by enemy’s plot

[The Leader continued his sermon in Arabic, addressing regional nations:]

The US cowardly assassinated Gen. Soleimani, who bravely fought against terrorism and defeated ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Americans didn’t dare to fight him face-to-face and assassinated him w/ aircraft in a cowardly way

Blood of Iranian and Iraqi men were spilled once again. IRGC hit the US base with missiles and destroyed the US reputation. But ultimate punishment is kicking US out of region.

Huge efforts were made and hefty amounts paid to divide Iranian and Iraqi nations. They launched mischievous propaganda in this regard, but Gen.

Soleimani assassination and massive funerals defused all of them.

Western powers using their sci-tech and deceitful policies managed to dominate regional countries, and place the tumor of Zionist regime in heart of this region.

Western media accuse Iran of engaging in proxy wars. It’s a big lie. Regional nations are awakened.

Palestinians must be freed from Israeli occupation and region must get rid of US. Muslim world, incl.

top religious authorities, must end division.

If in Muslim world we coordinate our media, we can build the culture of unity. Our military coordination will push aliens out of region. Your and our enemies want to use region’s resources to build their own economies.

They want us (Muslim countries) to destroy ourselves. Difficult test of Syria and seditions in Lebanon are examples. Recent assassinations were examples of such seditious plots. They seek to disintegrate Iraq and remove patriotic resistant forces.