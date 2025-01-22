Former Iranian OPEC representative urges action beyond nuclear negotiations

In an interview with ILNA news agency, Mohammad Ali Khatibi discussed the impact of US President Donald Trump’s policies on Iran’s oil exports and industry development.

He noted that while President Biden did not lift the restrictions imposed by Trump, Iran has adapted to these limitations and found ways to continue its oil exports.

Khatibi pointed out that Trump’s aggressive policies towards countries like Iran and China are unlikely to succeed in the long term, as they may lead to closer ties and increased trade among the targeted nations.

He also argued that the sustained global demand for Iranian oil will mitigate long-term impacts, adding Iran has developed greater resilience and the ability to find new export routes.

Khatibi stressed the importance of not waiting for nuclear negotiations to yield results, urging Iran to proactively seek new economic opportunities.

He also addressed the potential economic shifts resulting from Trump’s return to power, including closer ties between Europe, Iran, Russia, and China, and the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.