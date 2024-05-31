Friday, May 31, 2024
Former Iran Central Bank chief registers to run for president

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abdolnasser Hemmati

Former governor of the Iranian Central Bank Abdolnasser Hemmati on Friday registered as a potential candidate to run in the upcoming presidential election of the country.

Hemmati, who was defeated by late president Ebrahim Raisi in the previous election, told journalists at the Interior Ministry where hopefuls officially announce their candidacy, “I’ve come to say that I’m still optimistic about the future“.

Hemmati added that Iran’s future belongs to the youth who want dignity and welfare. He cited astronomical inflation, acute devaluation of the rial against foreign currencies and the persistence of the oppressive sanctions on Iran as factors hampering the country’s progress.

Iran’s Interior Ministry opened a five-day registration period on Thursday for hopefuls seeking to run in the June 28 presidential election to replace the late president.
The candidates must be between the ages of 40 to 75 and have at least a Masters degree to be eligible to run for president.

All hopefuls ultimately must be approved by Iran’s 12-member Guardian Council.

