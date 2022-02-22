Foreign investors seeking cooperation with Iran’s knowledge-based firms

“Today, these 100 investors are negotiating with Iranian knowledge-based companies in the form of an exhibition and we hope that these negotiations will help the internationalization and development of our companies’ exports and foreign markets,” Siavash Maleki, the deputy head of Iran’s Innovation and Prosperity Fund said on the sidelines of the two-day event in Tehran.

“Iranian companies are ready to export goods and services, to grant representation to buyers, and to jointly invest and produce in other countries,” he added.

The 4th Technology Investment Meeting of the D-8 kicked off in Tehran Pardis Technology Park on Monday.

D-8 comprises major Muslim developing countries Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.