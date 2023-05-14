Sunday, May 14, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHealthcare

Five people contract Crimean fever in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

An Iranian Health Ministry official says five cases of the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been reported in Iran since the start of the Iranian calendar year in March.

Mohammadreza Shirzadi said none of the patients with CCHF had died.

This is while 10 fatalities had been reported as a result of CCHF last year, according to Shirzadi.

He explained that people working at slaughterhouses should use protective gear and disinfect their tools after butchery.

Animal blood, he added, has to be disposed of hygienically.

He said meat from slaughtered animals should be kept at a temperature of 4 degrees Celsius for at least 24 hours, a process that will kill any potential viruses in the meat.

Shirzadi said that two cases of leptospirosis, more commonly known as field fever, had been registered in Iran. No deaths were reported, he added.

The Iranian health official said field fever was a bacterial disease found mostly in Iran’s northern provinces and was often contracted by people who swim or wash their hands in stagnant waters contaminated by the feces of rodents.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks