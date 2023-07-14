Friday, July 14, 2023
Removal of fishing ban in northern Iranian village, long-time tradition

By IFP Editorial Staff

Balabisheh Sar village is in Babol’s central district and the Feyzieh County in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran.

The pond of the village named Kharaji supplies water for agriculture in the area. Each year, after the water collection period, a ceremony is held to lift the ban on fishing.

The end of the ban means that villagers are allowed to catch fish on a certain day using simple tools made in a traditional way.

The removal of the fishing ban happens 2 or 3 times a year depending on the amount of water. In deep parts, a boat is used and in shallow parts tools are employed for fishing including one dubbed Kerfa by the locals.

Pike, salmon and common carp are found in the pond.

Take a look at the related images:

