Removal of fishing ban in northern Iranian village, long-time tradition

The pond of the village named Kharaji supplies water for agriculture in the area. Each year, after the water collection period, a ceremony is held to lift the ban on fishing.

The end of the ban means that villagers are allowed to catch fish on a certain day using simple tools made in a traditional way.

The removal of the fishing ban happens 2 or 3 times a year depending on the amount of water. In deep parts, a boat is used and in shallow parts tools are employed for fishing including one dubbed Kerfa by the locals.

Pike, salmon and common carp are found in the pond.

