Flashfloods hit central, southeastern Iranian cities Isfahan, Yazd

After the heavy showers on Tuesday in the historic province of Yazd in central Iran, the rivers in 11 cities in the province burst their banks, putting the historical monuments and the villages in the region at risk.

Yazd’s neighboring province Isfahan was also affected by the floods.

The crisis management department in the province deployed several rescue teams to the flood-hit areas.

Mansour Shishe-Foroush, the head of Isfahan’s Crisis Management, said, “Due to the heavy rains and floods, 270 relief teams including crisis management agents have been settled in municipalities, rural districts, and governorates as well as executive bodies.”

The rainfall has damaged about 6,000 hectares of the farmlands in the province and has blocked roads leading to the rural areas.

The flooding comes after years of draught in many Iranian provinces, leading to water crisis in the summertime.