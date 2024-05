A photo posted online captured the breathtaking view of this complete double rainbow with some buildings below.

Double or twin rainbows are a rare occurrence. Meantime, rainbows only require two things to form: the sun and a little bit of rain.

Recent downpours in Iran have been heavy though. Among other cities, Tehran saw heavy showers last evening.

The same thing has happened in many other cities such as the northwestern city of Ardabil, hit by hail.