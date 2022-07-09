FAO predicts 13.5% rise in Iran’s production of cereals in 2022

In a reported titled ‘Crop Prospects and Food Situation,’ released on Friday, FAO provided a forward-looking analysis of the food situation by geographic region, focusing on the cereal production outlook, market situation and food security conditions.

In parts of the report, the agency examined the conditions of grain production in Iran and said, “Although crops in center-southern regions of Iran suffered from drier-than-average conditions, rainfall in the rest of the country was generally favorable and total cereal production is estimated at 20.3 million tons.”

According to the report, Iran’s wheat production is forecast to reach 13 million tons, in what would be a 25-percent increase compared to the previous year’s 10.4 million tons.

FAO estimated that Iran’s grain reserves stood at 11.5 million tons at the end of 2021, and that the figure would increase by 1.3 million tons by the end of the current year.

The production of rice (paddy) is also estimated to decrease by 100 thousand tons to reach 3 million tons.

The report, which is published four times a year, comes at a time when the world is grappling with a food security crisis amid a military confrontation against two of the world’s major grain producers, Russia and Ukraine.