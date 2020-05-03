Extension of UN Arms Embargo to Sound Death Knell for JCPOA: Iran

A senior Iranian official warns the illegal extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran will drag the already moribund Iran nuclear deal into permanent death.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Vice Admiral Ali Shamkhani said in a tweet that Washington’s attempt to circumvent UN Security Council Resolution 2231 will deal the coup de grace to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“This virus of sanctions is a tool used by the White House to maintain the United States’ declining hegemony,” he added.

The top official also lashed out at the European signatories to the JCPOA for failing to act decicisvely.

“On which side is Europe standing: Saving face and boosting multilateralism, or accepting humiliation again and contributing to unilateralism?” he asked rhetorically.

#JCPOA will die forever by circumventing 2231 Resolution & continuing #Iran‘s illegal weapons sanctions. Sanctions’ virus is the US tool for survival of its declining hegemony. What will #EU do: Save dignity & support multilateralism or Accept humiliation & help unilateralism? — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) May 2, 2020

His comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed a few days ago to use all means available to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran.

A ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran ends in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the JCPOA.

“We’re not going to let that happen,” Pompeo told a news conference.

He said he would ask the UN Security Council to prolong the ban, and that the United States will seek action from Britain, France and Germany — which remain part of the nuclear accord.

However, China and Russia are certain to oppose an extension. They only agreed to the five-year ban in 2015 as a compromise reached with the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, Pompeo referred to the US as a participant in the JCPOA during his comments.

Iran reacted the claim, saying US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and, hence, Washington was no longer a part of the deal.