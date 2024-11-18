US maximum pressure against Iran will fail again: Deputy FM

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks un an interview with the Financial Times.

Trump undertook the strategy during his first presidency, unilaterally and illegally leaving a historic nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers and returning and even intensifying the sanctions that the deal had lifted.

If Trump adopts such an approach again, “maximum pressure will be met with maximum resistance,” Takht Ravanchi said.

“We will continue to work around sanctions, diversify our trade partners, and strengthen regional relations to maintain calm,” Takht Ravanchi added.

The ranking diplomat stated re-imposition of the American policy would not “lead to significant changes,” including in the oil sector.

“If the Trump administration decides to pursue the maximum pressure policy in the oil market again, it will surely fail. In today’s world, no single country can dictate terms to the entire international community.”

The official, however, said, “We do favor negotiations, as we proved [with that deal],” but reminded that it was Trump and his officials, who “sabotaged the negotiations previously” and were “unwilling to negotiate.”

“It is up to them to practice the same approach for another four years and fail again. But that is an irrational thing to do,” Takht Ravanchi added.

The official reiterated that Iran had kept the door open to negotiation, saying the nuclear deal could be used as a frame of reference for potential further agreement.

“If the other parties return to their commitments, we have repeatedly said that we are willing to do the same.”

He added, though, that it was “premature” to speculate about the courses of action that the upcoming American administration would take concerning Iran.

“As for negotiations, we need to observe US policy and decide how to respond accordingly,” Takht Ravanchi said.

He also commented on the former Trump administration’s assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in 2020, saying the Islamic Republic’s “judiciary has initiated legal proceedings [concerning the atrocity] and will continue along this path based on our principles”.

The senior diplomat, meanwhile, addressed the issue of the Israeli regime’s attack on the Iranian soil last month, saying the country “does not seek war, confrontations or tensions, even though it is prepared to confront any imposed war”.

Takht Ravanchi, meantime, reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s ongoing robust support for the regional Axis of Resistance.

”That is the policy of the Islamic republic and will not change”.

He further spurned reports of a meeting between Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, and Trump ally Elon Musk.

“No such meeting took place…Had such a meeting occurred, we would have been very transparent about it,” the top diplomat added.