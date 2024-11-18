Analyst: Economic incentives can reduce Tehran-Washington tensions

In an interview with Khabaronline news outlet, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh noted Trump’s willingness to make political concessions to Iran during his upcoming four-year tenure will depend on how beneficial the economic relationship with Tehran will be for Washington.

“Trump’s main concern is the economic benefit, not engaging in new wars,” Falahatpisheh said and advised, “If the Trump administration proposes economic cooperation, Iran should welcome it.”

Meanwhile Falahatpisheh, a

former chairman of the Iranian Parlianent’s Foreign Policy and National Security Commission, interpreted Ali Larijani’s recent visit to Lebanon as the Iranian Leader’s advisor and special envoy and the messages sent from Washington to Beirut as efforts by all parties to prevent war.

Falahatpisheh further suggested that Iran’s approval of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Iranian nuclear sites was an indirect message to Trump, citing the incoming US president’s earlier message that “if Iran does not possess nuclear bombs, even the sanctions that are unfavorable to him could be lifted.”

He also advised the Iranian administration to avoid entrusting the country’s foreign policy to those who lost in the elections.

Falahatpisheh stressed that the Pezeshkian administration should not allow those who caused the country’s problems to influence its foreign policy, without naming any individual or faction.

He criticized thise who “have profited from the anti-Iran sanctions and opposed de-escalation efforts.”