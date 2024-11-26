Ministry: Israeli ‘massacres’ wiped out 1,410 Palestinian families in Gaza since October 2023

In new data published on Tuesday, the ministry added that an additional 3,463 families lost all members except one, while 2,287 families were massacres but had more than one survivor.

According to the ministry, the data is accurate as of 1 November 2024.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,200 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.