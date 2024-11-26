Over 50% of Americans oppose military aid for Ukraine: Survey

While 49% of the respondents said the military support should continue, 51% were against it, underscoring the persistent divide in the US society on the matter.

The survey came at the heels of Donald Trump’s election victory, which sparked concerns about the US withdrawing its crucial support for Ukraine.

Ukraine initially enjoyed bipartisan support in the US at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, but a part of the Republican Party has grown increasingly reluctant as the war progressed.

The Republican-led House of Representatives delayed for months the approval of a $61 billion aid bill earlier this year, directly contributing to Ukraine’s battlefield setbacks and underscoring how vital US support is for Kyiv.

Responding to a question on “how much priority should (Trump) put on developing policies and plans to try to limit aid to Ukraine”, 33% deemed it to be a high priority, 36% a medium priority, and 31% said it was not a priority at all.

The survey involved a bipartisan pool of 2,232 respondents and was carried out between Nov. 19 and 22.

In an earlier poll published by Pew Research in July, 48% of respondents said that the US has a responsibility to aid Ukraine, while 49% said it does not. Democratic and Democratic-leaning respondents were more likely to give a positive answer.