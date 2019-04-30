It’s been five years that Houman Ardebili is turning Zarafshan Street in Shahrak-e-Gharb, north-west of Tehran, into a major tourist attraction in April and May.

He started with 6,000 tulips in the first, increased them to 30,000 in the third year, and to 200,000 this year, dedicating the flowers to all mothers in the world.

The flowers are planted in an area of 1,600 square metres.

He pays for the tulips from his own pocket in an effort to keep the memory of her late mother, Shahnaz Saberi, alive.

What follows are photos of this year’s flowers, retrieved from IRNA and Tehran Picture Agency: