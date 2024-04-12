Friday, April 12, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNature and Wildlife

Unseasonal snow brings joy to Meshgin Shahr in northwestern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian city of Meshgin Shahr in northwestern province of Ardabil was covered with snow on Thursday in the spring.

Some other cities in the province experienced rainfalls which made the farmers in the region feel blessed.

Ardabil is famous for its colder than usual weather, however the snow came after temperatures had earlier risen to summer-time levels.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks