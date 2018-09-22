Several Dead, Wounded in Terrorist Attack on Military Parade in Iran

The attack occurred on Saturday morning, as Iranian armed forces had just started a military parade in Ahvaz to mark the Sacred Defence Week, the anniversary of the day when Saddam Hussein started his war on the Iranian nation in 1980.

Reports say several people have been killed and wounded, but the number of casualties is not yet clear.

Calm has been restored to the city, the state TV said.

According to the state TV, the assailants were members of a Takfiri group. Terrorists, wearing the uniform of Iranian Armed Forces, opened fire on the speaker’s podium, but failed to get closer to the parade. They have fled the scene.

No official has been killed, but several civilians are reportedly among the victims.

IRGC spokesman says the separatist group Al-Ahwaziyeh was behind the attack. The terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Footage shows people in the city of Ahvaz, southwest of Iran, following a terrorist attack on a military parade