Iran Warns Europe Time for Saving JCPOA Coming to End

“Europeans as the main blamable party should think about consequences of this decision, as Iran has so far fulfiled all its JCPOA pledges, but its patience has its own limits,” Bahram Qassemi said in an interview with IRIB News Agency.

The spokesman said Iran believes the US has taken captive the EU and European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, and it is up to the European governments to take vital decisions in favour of their independence.

“Time for the EU to take a strategic decision to choose its path is coming,” Qassemi said.

The EU was expected to finalise the Special Purpose Vehicle, a mechanism to facilitate Iran’s foreign trade amid harsh US sanctions, by the end of 2018.

Iranian officials, who for months have been lamenting about Europe’s delay in fulfiling commitments, have been outspoken in criticising Europe in recent days.

Talks between the Islamic Republic and the EU on preparing SPV are still ongoing.