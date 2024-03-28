Expert: No bright future for Iran regarding sanctions

Asghar Zargar, a professor of international relations told Entekhab news website that Iranian officials should prepare to turn the tide in favor of Iran and lift the decades-old punitive measures amid the grim picture.

Zargar said election of Donald Trump as the next US President, the decisions made by the new extreme-right parliament in Iran are among the main factors that can tip the balance in favor or against Iran.

He said, “If we consider a triangle for the country, the head of which is foreign policy, one side of it is internal policy that includes economic power and legitimacy, and the other side is the international stance on us.”

The analyst advised Iranians to diplomatically engage with the Americans in the region as the first step “so that they recognize our interests in Iraq and Persian Gulf countries.”

The political analyst further elaborated that “If Trump wins, extremism will increase in the region and he will reactivate the sanctions.”

However, on a promising note, Zargar said, “Of course, Trump is a businessman. If the Iranian government decides to negotiate, they might be able to talk to Trump and he has said he is waiting for a call from Iran. If both parties do not go for negotiations, the sanctions will become harsher in the Persian New Year,” that started on March 20.

Trump unleashed draconian sanctions on Iran in 2018 during his presidency after he unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).