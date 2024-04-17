EU says working to expand Iran sanctions after strike on Israel

Iran carried out the attack two weeks after a deadly April 1 raid on its embassy’s consular building in Damascus, which Tehran blames on Israel.

Speaking after an emergency online meeting of EU foreign ministers, Borrell said the bloc would look to toughen measures against Iran’s supplies of weaponry, including drones, to Russia and proxy groups around the Middle East.

“Some member states propose the adoption of expanded restrictive measures against Iran,” Borrell continued.

The EU’s top diplomat added he was requesting his service “start the necessary work related to the sanctions”.