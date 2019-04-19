Iran, EU Discuss Afghanistan Peace in Tehran

Roland Kobia spent a whole day at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, holding talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Morteza Sarmadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, and Director General of the Foreign Ministry’s Western Asia Department Mousavi.

During the talks, various aspects of developments in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

Peace has turned into the public demand of all Afghans today, the Iranian officials said, underlining the pivotal role of Afghanistan’s Constitution in all peace talks between Afghan groups.

They also emphasized the importance of preserving the achievements of Afghan people over the past 18 years.

For his part, Kobia stressed the strong alignment between the EU and Iran’s stances and viewpoints regarding the restoration of peace in Afghanistan, and expressed the bloc’s preparedness to establish cooperation with the Islamic Republic on preserving and strengthening peace in the war-torn country.