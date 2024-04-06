Saturday, April 6, 2024
Official: Afghan authorities bully Iranian truck drivers  

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Afghanistan Border

The deputy head of Iran’s Association of Truckers Trade Unions says Afghanistan has limited the traffic of the Iranian trucks by bullying and imposing very strict rules for the movement of Iranian trucks in the country.

Seyyed Jalal Mousavi added that this is while Afghan trucks easily move cargo through Iran without being required to undergo technical inspection, smuggle Iranian diesel and destroy the road infrastructure with a very high tonnage.

Mousavi criticized the Iranian authorities for “being too soft” on Afghan truckers.

He also spoke about the problems that Iranian drivers face when they want to travel to European countries, saying Europeans do not give visas to Iranian drivers.

According to Mousavi, most of the Iranian drivers who used to carry cargo to Europe are now working inside Iran because of the difficulty in obtaining a visa.

