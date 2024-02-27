Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Envoy: Taliban invest $35mn in Iran’s Chabahar

By IFP Editorial Staff
Chabahar Port

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has invested 35 million dollars in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar on commercial, residential and administrative projects, the Iranian special envoy to Kabul announced.

Iran’s special representative in Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said the investment was made during a visit by an Afghan delegation to Iran.

He added that the current administration in Iran has put the development of cooperation with neighboring countries on the agenda, explaining Afghanistan has a special status due to the strategic, geopolitical, geo-economic, cultural, and religious aspects it has in common with Iran.

“The expansion of trade between the two countries is a principle, and although Afghanistan is under sanctions and its revenues have decreased, trade ties between the two countries are developing,” Kazemi Qomi said.

The Taliban reclaimed power in Afghanistan in 2021 after US withdrawal from the country, but no UN member states has recognized the interim administration.

China is the only country to have received ambassadorial credentials from the Afghan envoy.

