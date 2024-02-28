Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iranian daily slams govt. for permitting Taliban to invest in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taliban’s unofficial envoy Iran

An Iranian newspaper has taken a swipe at the government for giving the all clear to the Taliban to make investments in southern Iran.

“They refuse to give us the right of water in the Hirmand river; now you are giving them concessions?” wrote the paper.

“Afghanistan’s $35billion plan for investment in Chabahr in trade, housing and administrative areas has raised many questions,” the daily added.

“At a time when the self-styled Taliban rule does not abide by any of Afghanistan’s commitments regarding Iran and even refuses to give Iran’s water right in the Hirmand river, why are you giving concessions to this illegal government?” wrote the newspaper.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has invested 35 million dollars in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar on commercial, residential and administrative projects, the Iranian envoy to Kabul announced.

Iran’s special representative in Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said the investment was made during a visit by an Afghan delegation to Iran.

The Taliban refusal to provide Iran’s water right has led to  widespread drought in the Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province neighboring Afghanistan. This has had devastating impacts on the region’s agriculture sector among others.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks