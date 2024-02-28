Iranian daily slams govt. for permitting Taliban to invest in Iran

“They refuse to give us the right of water in the Hirmand river; now you are giving them concessions?” wrote the paper.

“Afghanistan’s $35billion plan for investment in Chabahr in trade, housing and administrative areas has raised many questions,” the daily added.

“At a time when the self-styled Taliban rule does not abide by any of Afghanistan’s commitments regarding Iran and even refuses to give Iran’s water right in the Hirmand river, why are you giving concessions to this illegal government?” wrote the newspaper.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has invested 35 million dollars in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar on commercial, residential and administrative projects, the Iranian envoy to Kabul announced.

Iran’s special representative in Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi said the investment was made during a visit by an Afghan delegation to Iran.

The Taliban refusal to provide Iran’s water right has led to widespread drought in the Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province neighboring Afghanistan. This has had devastating impacts on the region’s agriculture sector among others.