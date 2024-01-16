President Raisi calls for immediate implementation of Iran-India agreements

In a meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tehran on Monday, Raisi said the two countries should adopt strategies to compensate a delay in the implementation of the agreements.

India has been developing a part of Chabahar on the Iranian southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman in order to expand trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asian nations.

Pointing to deep-rooted ties between Tehran and New Delhi, Raisi called on the two sides to boost the level of relations in various sectors, including politics, economy, science and technology, transportation and energy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president stated Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people in Gaza are a clear example of “war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

“An end to [Israel’s] attacks on Gaza, punishment of the Zionist regime and fulfillment of the Palestinian people’s rights are the only way to restore stability and security to the region,” he emphasized.

He added that India can play an important role in putting an end to Israel’s bombings in Gaza, lifting the blockade against the Strip and restoring the rights of the Palestinian people.

For his part, Jaishankar said India is keen to conclude comprehensive and long-term cooperation agreements with Iran.

India is fully committed to all its obligations regarding the development of Chabahar port and promotion of cooperation with Iran, he added.

Raisi and Jaishankar also exchanged views about the two countries’ common stance on the fight against terrorism and organized crimes, cooperation to establish stability and security in Afghanistan, promotion of mutual trade, especially through national currencies and maintenance of shipping security in international waters.

Jaishankar arrived in Tehran earlier on Monday at the head of a delegation to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. Earlier in the day, he sat down with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian and attended a joint press conference with him.