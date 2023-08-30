Iran FM urges final agreement with India over Chabahar Port

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the new Iranian envoy to New Delhi before his departure for the place of mission.

The Iranian foreign minister called India an important and active member of the international North-South Corridor and expressed his satisfaction with the recent progress in the negotiations between the two countries regarding Chabahar Port.

He expressed hope that the final agreement on Chabahar will be signed in the near future.

Reports say after years of negotiations, Delhi and Tehran are expected to sign a multi-year deal by September, allowing India to develop the Shahid Beheshti Terminal in the Chabahar port.

Currently, India and Iran sign one-year contract extensions for developing and running the terminal at Chabahar Port.

The southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar was envisioned as a gateway for India to access Central Asian markets.

Amirabdollahian also stressed India’s important position in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s pivot to the east approach and emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of joint projects and expand bilateral economic relations.

Amirabdollahian also appreciated India’s support in completing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s membership in the world’s emerging economies, BRICS, and expressed hope that the economic cooperation between the two countries will be further developed in a two-way format and within the framework of BRICS.