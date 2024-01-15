Iranian FM: Yemenis will keep hitting Israeli ships unless war on Gaza stops 

Speaking to journalists during a press briefing with his Indian counterpart in Tehran on Monday, Amirabdollahian however said Iran supports security of shipping at open seas and this is what the National Salvation government of Yemen also emphasizes.

He noted that a Yemeni official gave assurances two weeks ago in Tehran that the Yemenis would not threaten naval security.

Referring to the Israeli war on Gaza, Amirabdollahian added that Iran has always underlined the necessity of avoiding spillage of the war.

He also spoke about his meeting with the Indian foreign minister. Amirabdolalhain said the two top diplomats discussed a broad range of issues including bilateral and multilateral cooperation like economic ties, strategic relations, the expansion of Chabahar Port in southern Iran, and the north-south transit route.

He stressed that the presidents of Iran and India reached some agreements in their latest meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and “they underscored their determination to expand scientific, industrial, economic, tourism and technological relations” between Tehran and New Delhi.

Amirabdollahian also said he and his Indian counterpart also held talks over ways of removing the obstacles to implementation of some of the previous agreements between Iran and India.