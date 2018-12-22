Arthritis; Most Prevalent Pain in World

One of the most common symptoms of Osteoarthritis is eruption of awful pain in the affected joints. Other symptoms are swelling, decreased range of motion and stiffness.

Osteoarthritis is a type of arthritis which comes after the breakdown of joint cartilage in one or more joints.

Cartilage is the glass-like protein serving as a guard among bones of each joint. Osteoarthritis is the most common one among over 100 types of arthritis.

Osteoarthritis usually comes with old age. Men and women develop Osteoarthritis respectively before 45 and 55. All races in the US equally suffer from the disorder. Japan has the highest number of people suffering from Osteoarthritis in the world. This comes as, compared with others, the black in South Africa, Indians and residents of southern China suffer less from the disorder. Osteoarthritis is usually recognized as degenerative joint disease.

Osteoarthritis affects hands, feet, spinal cord as well as the joints bearing the total weight of body like knees and thighs. It has no known causes. The disorder is called First Osteoarthritis when its cause is not clear, but when the cause is clear (crash or disease), it is called secondary Osteoarthritis. Keeping weight at an appropriate level, doing exercise and good nutrition can prevent the disorder.

Among the main measures to stop rubbing of joints, one can refer to changing lifestyle, doing exercises, losing weight, using auxiliary equipment, keeping warm the painful areas and using anti-swelling and pain killers.

In case the pain does not ease with the above-mentioned treatments, the person should undergo a surgery. Today, relying on the progress made in the scientific area, most doctors seek to treat Osteoarthritis through stem cells injection.