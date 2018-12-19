The top story in all papers today was the controversy sparked by a viral video of a war of words between a lawmaker and a civil servant, which was widely condemned by social media users, and turned even more controversial after the Parliament defended the MP instead of reprimanding him for his offensive comments.

Several papers also covered a tragic incident in a school in the south-eastern city of Zahedan, where a fire caused by an oil heater killed two schoolgirls and wounded some others.

A move by the French police to join the ongoing protests by going on strike, and the trilateral talks between Iran, Russia, and Turkey on the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Immature Officials, People’s Reaction: Studying Behaviour of

* Economy Minister Might Be Impeached over Leaked Video

2- Time to Make Courageous Decisions for Budget Bill

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Game of Impeachment in Iran Parliament

2- We Shouldn’t Seek Top Executive Positions; It Has Consequences: Leader

Ebtekar:

1- Two Schoolgirls Die after School Catches Fire in South-Eastern Iran

2- First Step to Begin Political Process in Syria

Etemad:

1- Intelligence Minister Rejects Rumour of 2,500 Green Cards Received after JCPOA

2- MPs Seeking to Impeach Economy Minister in Support of Fellow Lawmaker

3- Final Composition of Syria Constitutional Committee Remained Ambiguous

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani to Attend Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations Council in Ankara

2- We No Longer Want to Overthrow Assad Regime: US

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Greedy Iranian Businessman Bijan Victim of Both Trump, Erdogan

2- Letter to Ambassadors of Germany, Switzerland

* Alright, Tehran’s Beautiful; What Happened to SPV?

Iran:

1- Shinabad School Fire Tragedy Repeated This Time in Zahedan

2- Iran’s Official Submission to Oscars Fails to Make Its Way into Final Shortlist

Jame Jam:

1- Totally Beneath Dignity of Parliament

2- Iranian Meat Being Exported despite High Prices in Iran

3- A Ceasefire with Chance of Violation

Javan:

1- Syria Political Process Kicked Off

2- Schoolchildren Still Burning

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Westerners Parrot Missile Concerns Raised by Netanyahu

2- French Police to Go on Strike Today

Kayhan:

1- France Suppresses Protests, but Asks for Iran’s Explanation on Human Rights!

* Result of Iran Foreign Ministry’s Inaction

2- Assad Must Decide Which Arab Countries to Forgive in 2019: Ray al-Youm

3- French Gov’t Considering Use of Chemical Weapons against Protesters

4- Basij Forces to Install 3,000 Solar Panels in Villages

5- Parliament No Place for Offending Lawmakers

Shargh:

1- Impeaching Minister Instead of Reprimanding Lawmaker

2- Don’t Politicize Issue of Water: Rouhani’s Aide

Sobh-e Now:

1- Why Rouhani Doesn’t Visit Syria?

2- Mogherini: Destroying JCPOA Won’t Make Us Safer