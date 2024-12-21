Ex-Iranian diplomat suggests naming a street in Tehran after Egypt

In an interview with the Etemad newspaper, Nosratollah Tajik highlighted the historical and geographical significance of Egypt, suggesting that it deserves such recognition in Tehran.

“Over the past two years, signs of improvement in relations between Tehran and Cairo have been observed, with the incumbent administration (in Iran) accelerating the process,” he stated.

The recent visit by Massoud Pezeshkian to Egypt, the first by an Iranian president in over a decade, is expected to further deepen relations and interactions between Iran and Egypt in various fields, he expressed optimism.

Tajik stressed that engagement with Egypt should not be solely based on opposition to Israel, which he said would undermine the potentials, but should focus on the shared capacities and interests of both nations.

The remarks come days after Mehdi Sanaei, a political advisor to the Iranian president, announced Iran and Egypt are poised to reopen their embassies in the near future.

The two countries have not had political relations since shortly after the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.