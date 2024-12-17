President Pezeshkian to visit Egypt for D-8 summit

“We have the important summit… known as D-8 in Egypt; the foreign minister will take part in the ministerial conference and then the summit will be held with the participation of the president,” Esmael Baqaei said in the weekly televised news conference.

Iranian delegates will discuss regional and bilateral issues with the participating countries on the sidelines of the summit, he added.

The D-8 was established in 1997 to improve cooperation among big Muslim countries stretching from Southeast Asia to Africa. Its member states include Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Pezeshkian’s visit to Egypt will mark the first by an Iranian president to the North African country in more than a decade.

Egypt severed its diplomatic relations with Iran in 1980 after it welcomed the deposed Pahlavi ruler of Iran and also recognized the apartheid Israeli regime.

Back in October, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi visited Cairo amid Israel’s year-long intensified attacks on Gaza to exchange viewpoints on the latest developments in West Asia and issues of mutual concern and interest.