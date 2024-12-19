Former Iranian diplomat urges restraint on hardliners in Iran regarding renewal of ties with Egypt

In an interview with Entekhab news outlet, Joudaki said that the recent visit of Iranian officials to Egypt does not signify a transformation in bilateral ties.

He likened the relationship dynamics to those between Iran and the US, suggesting that deeper discussions are required at higher levels.

Joudaki pointed out that Iran, being under siege, views any opportunity to break this isolation as crucial, particularly with regard to ties with neighboring and Islamic countries.

Referring to the Iranian president’s trip to Egypt, he said it is vital to mend old friendships and diminish enmities.

Reflecting on historical tensions, Joudaki recounted past attempts at rapprochement that were undermined by hardline factions within Iran.

He believes that for relations to improve, extremist forces must be restrained and efforts must be made to adopt a new mindset.

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has departed for Cairo to attend the summit meeting of the eight developing Muslim countries (D-8) in the Egyptian capital on Thursday.