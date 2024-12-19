Iranian president in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed President Pezeshkian upon his arrival at the summit venue.
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian arrived at the venue for the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, or D-8, summit in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, earlier on Thursday and the event just got underway.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed President Pezeshkian upon his arrival at the summit venue.
Upon his arrival, President Pezeshkian signed the guest book for the 11th D-8 Summit.