Iranian president in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian arrived at the venue for the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, or D-8, summit in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, earlier on Thursday and the event just got underway.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed President Pezeshkian upon his arrival at the summit venue.

Upon his arrival, President Pezeshkian signed the guest book for the 11th D-8 Summit.

