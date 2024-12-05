Iran, Egypt FMs warn of regional repercussions of Syria unrest

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi had a phone conversation on Wednesday evening with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel-Aty, to discuss regional developments with a focus on the developments in Syria.

Araghchi detailed the outcome of his recent talks with Syrian and Turkish officials during his visits to Damascus and Ankara, emphasizing Iran’s consistent policy of supporting the Syrian government, army, and people in their fight against terrorist groups.

The Iranian foreign minister warned of the serious threat posed by the reactivation and expansion of terrorist groups in Syria to regional peace, stability, and security.

He highlighted the need to continue diplomatic efforts and consultations among key regional actors to counter the danger.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian foreign minister reiterated Egypt’s policy of supporting Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate institutions.

Both ministers agreed to maintain ongoing communications and talks.