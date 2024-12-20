Iran, Egypt presidents meet in Cairo, call for continued interactions

President Pezeshkian made these remarks on Thursday during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the summit meeting of the eight developing Islamic countries known as D8 in Cairo.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran identified the strengthening of unity and cohesion among Islamic countries as the most essential need of the Islamic community today.

He described the role of regional and international mechanisms, including the D8 Organization and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as very important for sharing the capabilities and resources of Islamic countries.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Egyptian president for hosting and organizing the summit very well.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of enhancing economic cooperation and continuing dialogue between Iran and Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in turn, referred to the developments in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, warning that the region is facing fundamental threats.

He described the recent aggressions of the Zionist regime in Syria as unprecedented and stated that Egypt favors the formation of an inclusive government Syria.

The Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Egypt also expressed hope that recent positive actions and steps in the relations between the two countries would continue.