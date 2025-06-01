Iranian FM to visit Egypt, Lebanon for high-level talks

The trip aims to enhance bilateral ties and consult on key regional and international developments.

According to Mohammad Hossein Soltani-Fard, head of Iran’s Interests Section in Cairo, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and prominent political and economic figures.

The discussions will focus on issues including the Gaza war, regional crises in Sudan and Libya, and the broader situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Soltani-Fard noted that bilateral relations between Iran and Egypt have been progressing steadily, with ongoing high-level diplomatic exchanges.

Talks are also underway to finalize arrangements for direct flights and mutual tourism, including religious, recreational, and medical travel.

On Palestine, Iran has supported Egypt’s stance against the forced displacement of Gazans and its role in ceasefire efforts.

Soltani-Fard emphasized that both Iran and Egypt seek a lasting ceasefire and the realization of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, stressing that the resistance must not be the victim of ongoing aggression.

At the end of his visit to Egypt, the top Iranian diplomat will travel to Lebanon for talks with Lebanese officials on regional and bilateral issues.