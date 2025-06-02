Iran FM, Egypt president call for more consultations regarding Gaza

The meeting between Araghchi and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took place on Monday morning in Cairo, where the two sides called for more consultations regarding the regional developments.

Referring to the painful situation of the oppressed people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing genocide by the Zionist regime, Araghchi described as useful and constructive the consultations and cooperation between Iran and Egypt regarding the ongoing sensitive regional developments.

Araghchi also conveyed warm greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to his Egyptian counterpart and voiced pleasure with the increased contacts and meetings between the officials of the two countries in recent months.

The Egyptian president, for his part, conveyed his greetings to the Iranian president and underlined the need to continue close consultations and dialogue with Iran and expand bilateral relations based on mutual interests and respect.

Referring to Egypt’s efforts to stop the genocide and killings in Gaza, Sisi reaffirmed his country’s position on controlling and preventing the escalation of tensions in the region, restoring calm, and securing the interests of the Muslim Ummah.

Araghchi and Sisi further discussed the latest status of the Iran–US indirect talks during the meeting.