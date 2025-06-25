President Pezeshkian: Iran ready to cooperate for regional peace and security

Speaking in a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday, Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s support for the establishment of a region free of nuclear arms and other weapons of mass destruction, provided that the Israeli regime is also included, since “its track record leaves no room for trust.”

He appreciated Egypt’s diplomatic efforts and those of other Islamic and neighboring countries to restore calm to the region.

Pezeshkian then referred to the Israeli aggression against Iran, noting that in response to the US’s direct involvement in the war on Iran, the Islamic Republic had no choice but to target a US base in the neighboring and brotherly country of Qatar.

Sisi for his part welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and the Zionist regime and voiced hope for its continuation and consolidation.

He noted that the region was on the verge of widespread turmoil and thanked Iran for its constructive role in de-escalating the situation.

The two presidents also called for the establishment of Tehran-Cairo ties.