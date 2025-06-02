FM Araqchi: No deal with US without Iran’s right to Enrichment

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo on Monday, Araghchi stated: “It is our undeniable right, based on NPT rules, to benefit from nuclear technology. We will not give up our rights. The Iranian nation has paid a heavy price for its nuclear achievements—we have even offered martyrs on this path.”

Referring to indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, the Iranian Foreign Minister added that if the goal of the talks is to build trust that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, then an agreement can be reached. However, if the aim is to deprive Iran of peaceful nuclear activities, there will be no deal.

Stressing diplomacy as the best solution to resolving issues, he stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue negotiations to secure the rights of its people and will not accept sanctions imposed against the Iranian nation.

Araqchi pointed out that the Zionist regime, which possesses nuclear weapons, is threatening the region. “Unfortunately, the West has turned a blind eye to these threats while pressuring the Iranian people.”

He further noted that Iran and Egypt play a crucial role in establishing peace and security in the region, and there is strong political will from both sides to enhance cooperation. There is good trust between Iranian and Egyptian officials, and there is more determination than ever to expand bilateral relations. Efforts are being made to remove existing obstacles, and progress is expected in the coming weeks.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also thanked Egypt and Qatar for their efforts in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza, adding: “We support an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. We stand behind any ceasefire that the people of Gaza endorse.”