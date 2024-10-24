Iranian president, Egypt’s Sisi hold landmark meeting on sidelines of BRICS summit

They talked about the most important regional issues and also weighed plans to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon and prevent a spread of clashes to the other parts of the region.

Highlighting his administration’s policy of rapport and efforts to strengthen friendly relations with the other nations, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran is not seeking war and conflict at all.

Deploring the Western governments’ double standards and their support for the Zionist regime’s atrocities, the Iranian president warned that any Israeli mistake will certainly draw Iran’s painful response.

He added the Zionist regime might intend to harm Iran, but the retaliatory harm that Israel will receive will be “beyond imagination”.

For his part, the Egyptian president described unity as the main pillar of Muslim power.

There are several diverse components of power, the most important of which is unity and solidarity among Muslims, President Sisi stated.

He also stressed the need for cooperation to end the war on Gaza and Lebanon and avert a spread of clashes to the other parts of the region.

The Egyptian president also called for the advancement of issues on the basis of friendship and mutual understanding, noting that he has never adopted a stance against Iran throughout the years that the relations between Cairo and Tehran have been strained.

Sisi finally urged his Iranian counterpart to rectify the incorrect image of Iran that has been displayed in the region and world over the past 40 years.